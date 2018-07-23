Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
XX Movie Center Homepage Animation

XX Movie Center Homepage Animation
Monday friends,

Glad to share with you a piece of a new project that I am currently working on. This is the homepage loading animation for an artistic movie center. The idea behind this direction was to play with bold typography and vivid colors to convey the right look and feel.

Eager to hear your thoughts and comments!

Have a great week :)

Cheers!

Posted on Jul 23, 2018
