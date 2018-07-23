XX Movie Center Homepage Animation

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Monday friends,
Glad to share with you a piece of a new project that I am currently working on. This is the homepage loading animation for an artistic movie center. The idea behind this direction was to play with bold typography and vivid colors to convey the right look and feel.
Eager to hear your thoughts and comments!
Have a great week :)
Cheers!
Press "L" to appreciate it
Sochnik | Behance | Facebook | Instagram | Uplabs