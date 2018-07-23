Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Marina Polonska

Letter F for 36 Days of Type

Marina Polonska
Marina Polonska
Letter F for 36 Days of Type lettering explosion letter motion f 36daysoftype
Letter F animation for the #36daysoftype challenge.
Full project is here - https://www.behance.net/gallery/65306019/36-days-of-type18 :3

Posted on Jul 23, 2018
Marina Polonska
Marina Polonska
Independent graphic and motion designer, illustrator ✨
