Naoki Hisamoto
Liferay Design

Liferay.com Product Cards

Naoki Hisamoto
Liferay Design
Naoki Hisamoto for Liferay Design
  • Save
Liferay.com Product Cards motion design design css animation codepen
Download color palette

Excited to share with you all a little animation I worked on for the Liferay.com website redesign! The product cards existed on the Liferay.com homepage (updated since).

You can check out how I did it with this codepen!
https://codepen.io/naoki-hisamoto/full/mKzdGE/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2018
Liferay Design
Liferay Design

More by Liferay Design

View profile
    • Like