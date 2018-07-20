Alisson Dias

ping messenger

Alisson Dias
Alisson Dias
  • Save
ping messenger messenger icon chat flat ping brand logo thirty logos
Download color palette

This project is part of the Thirty Logos Challenge.

You can find the whole project at:
www.behance.net/gallery/68114941/Logo-Challenge-4

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2018
Alisson Dias
Alisson Dias

More by Alisson Dias

View profile
    • Like