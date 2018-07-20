Amazing Paper App

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello, dribbblers!
Want to share with you a piece of my current work! It's an app for busy people, who needs to make quick orders and but office paper. You can search companies and contact with their managers.
Main goal is simplicity and lightening speed in making orders.
Do you like it?💜
Please comment and write any prepositions about the app, it is still in progress😉
===========
You can also find me here:
Instagram | Behance