Amazing Paper App

Hello, dribbblers!

Want to share with you a piece of my current work! It's an app for busy people, who needs to make quick orders and but office paper. You can search companies and contact with their managers.

Main goal is simplicity and lightening speed in making orders.

Do you like it?💜
Please comment and write any prepositions about the app, it is still in progress😉

Posted on Jul 20, 2018
