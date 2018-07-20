Dashboard Wip 1.4

Trending designs to inspire you
Happy Friday Guys! This is another shot and as part of my dashboard project. I’ll add this into my UI kit project soon. I hope you like it. Have a great weekend 👍🏻
Also, I’ve 2 dribbble invites. Upload your best shots on your dribbble profile every 2 days, and ping me/comment/like any of my shots (that’s a notification for me) on any of my post for me to look at your profile shots. I will draft after looking at 1. How frequently you upload a shot on your profile 2. Quality of your shots. This is as simple as that.
Show some love by pressing the L key on desktop, or tap on the 💖 like button, if you’re on mobile device. 🙏🏻
If you have more ideas, just share using the comment box down 👇🏻 here
Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖