Sprocket iOS 1.2 Marketplace Icon

After grappling with it for many weeks figured out an international bicycle marketplace icon to replace the Android $ that made sense for the bicycle community!

(attached currently live app versions)

If you like it, don't hesitate to click "L" 💗 or "F".

Sprocket Bicycle App on Android

Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS

Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram

Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Tumblr

Sprocket Bicycle Blog on FB