Sprocket iOS 1.2 Marketplace Icon

After grappling with it for many weeks figured out an international bicycle marketplace icon to replace the Android $ that made sense for the bicycle community!

(attached currently live app versions)

Sprocket Bicycle App on Android
Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Tumblr
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on FB

Rebound of
Sprocket iOS 1.1.3 Database Navigation Bar
Posted on Jul 20, 2018
We make a bicycle marketplace

