Figma web system made from components

Because your product presentation s*cks! 👎
A new design kit to save resources on launching web & mobile sites is available now for early access! Very soon we will have an ultimate Figma web design system made of hundreds reusable components, to let you collect the variety of layouts just by toggling Instances. One GIF worths than thousands of words :) So, check the first attachment to learn how it toggles.
More info about this kit: https://medium.com/@kamushken/figma-landing-pages-builder-web-system-based-on-components-3a6d29bfdd2a
Get your copy just for $58:
https://gum.co/websystem/purchase
Based on Objectivity font (free for commercial purposes):
https://www.behance.net/gallery/60530395/Objectivity-Free-Font-Family
More design products for Figma is here:
www.setproduct.com