Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Roman Kamushken

Figma web system made from components

Roman Kamushken
Roman Kamushken
Hire Me
  • Save
Figma web system made from components blocks mobile cover web product landing design ui kit system page figma
Figma web system made from components blocks mobile cover web product landing design ui kit system page figma
Figma web system made from components blocks mobile cover web product landing design ui kit system page figma
Download color palette
  1. dribbble-800-3.png
  2. landing-01.png
  3. landing-02.png
  4. gifka-instance-header.gif

Figma Web UI kit. Webdesign templates for desktop & mobile landing pages

Price
$86
Buy now
Available on gum.co
Good for sale
Figma Web UI kit. Webdesign templates for desktop & mobile landing pages

Because your product presentation s*cks! 👎

A new design kit to save resources on launching web & mobile sites is available now for early access! Very soon we will have an ultimate Figma web design system made of hundreds reusable components, to let you collect the variety of layouts just by toggling Instances. One GIF worths than thousands of words :) So, check the first attachment to learn how it toggles.

More info about this kit: https://medium.com/@kamushken/figma-landing-pages-builder-web-system-based-on-components-3a6d29bfdd2a

Get your copy just for $58:
https://gum.co/websystem/purchase

Based on Objectivity font (free for commercial purposes):
https://www.behance.net/gallery/60530395/Objectivity-Free-Font-Family

More design products for Figma is here:
www.setproduct.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2018
Roman Kamushken
Roman Kamushken
Need a Figma design system? Just ask 😎
Hire Me

More by Roman Kamushken

View profile
    • Like