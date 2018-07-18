Kyle Anthony Miller

Kyle Anthony Miller
Kyle Anthony Miller
Hey everyone 👋

Hope you're crushing those projects this week. Here's a preview of the hero on the features page i'm building out for a compliance training and security company.

Having fun with this illustration styling with bringing in contrast and subtle ways to bring in color to the design.

