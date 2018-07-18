Trending designs to inspire you
Hey everyone 👋
Hope you're crushing those projects this week. Here's a preview of the hero on the features page i'm building out for a compliance training and security company.
Having fun with this illustration styling with bringing in contrast and subtle ways to bring in color to the design.
