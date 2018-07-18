xincreate

Mandarin Study Mini Program

Mandarin Study Mini Program minimal practice putonghua color design ui ux white mini program
这是去年为一个客户设计的普通话练习小程序。
This is a Wechat mini program for user to practice Mandarin.

后因业务原因暂停开发。得到客户同意后分享给大家。

Posted on Jul 18, 2018
