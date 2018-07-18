Mandarin Study Mini Program

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
这是去年为一个客户设计的普通话练习小程序。
This is a Wechat mini program for user to practice Mandarin.
后因业务原因暂停开发。得到客户同意后分享给大家。