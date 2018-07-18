Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Natasha Huckleberry

Outskrts

Natasha Huckleberry
Natasha Huckleberry
Outskrts lgbtq lgbtqia flag wordmark logo kc outskrts rainbow festival music pride design
Some color variations of a wordmark I created for Outskrts, a KC music festival for people on the outskirts of the queer community (and allies of course). These designs were used on social media, t-shirts, and other swag.

Posted on Jul 18, 2018
Natasha Huckleberry
Natasha Huckleberry

