Epicurrence is running for the awards!

Epicurrence is running for the awards! epicurrence revival summer festival back chill landing illustrations animation yosemite adventure
Hello friends,

Epicurrence is running for the awards! Your support is highly appreciated :)

Vote for us on FWA
AWWWARDS and CCS Design Award

Remember to get a ticket for yourself to come celebrate the revival with a week of kayaking, rock climbing, moto, mountain biking, hiking, fishing, late night discussions, and so much more at Yosemite National Park this Aug 27-30!

Credits to the awesome team of professionals:

Illustrations by @Anastasia Rud
Development by @Aristide Benoist
Project Management by Dalia
Project Direction by @Sarah Kuehnle
Badge by @Alejandra Quintero

Special thanks to @Dann Petty for bringing us all together!

Get tickets at https://www.epicurrence.com

Rebound of
Epicurrence is back!
By Zhenya Rynzhuk
Art Director & Awwwards Judge
    • Like