Introducing the Official Dribbble Android App

No matter what device you squeeze into your back pocket, you can now take Dribbble with you everywhere you go.

Last year we released our official iOS app which created a lot of excitement. Since that time, we’ve added messaging, notifications, and the ability to upload Shots to the app. All of these improvements were well received, but we kept hearing there was something missing

Over and over you asked us, “When is Android coming?” Today, we’re excited to share that the official Dribbble Android app is finally here.

With Android being used by over 76% of mobile users today, we can’t wait to get your designs into the hands of more design enthusiasts worldwide.

Like what you see? Make sure to give @Mathieu

a shoutout!

Download the app | Read the full announcement