On my second project in my first year of university, we were asked to explore a location and create an outcome that conveyed “sense of place” for the chosen area. I chose my hometown, Barnsley, and created a parody dictionary which defines the many colloquialisms in the dialect that Barnsley is so famous for.
I created a typeface for the front cover which was inspired by my study of Barnsley’s diverse typography and used red – a colour the town has an obsession with. The monochrome background was made from scans of Barnsley’s edition of the Yellow Pages, giving it a vintage look.
https://issuu.com/miawalice/docs/dictionary-issuu