you should probably eat us*

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
For the final project of my first year at university we looked at the Voyager Golden Records and had to create a contemporary solution to this – our own message to extraterrestrial life. My message was “humans are terrible, so you should come and eat us”, in the medium of a leaflet, a recipe book and two aprons.
https://eyupitsalmo.com/portfolio-item/a-message-to-the-aliens/