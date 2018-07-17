Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
you should probably eat us*

you should probably eat us* illustration editorial design graphic design
For the final project of my first year at university we looked at the Voyager Golden Records and had to create a contemporary solution to this – our own message to extraterrestrial life. My message was “humans are terrible, so you should come and eat us”, in the medium of a leaflet, a recipe book and two aprons.

https://eyupitsalmo.com/portfolio-item/a-message-to-the-aliens/

Posted on Jul 17, 2018
