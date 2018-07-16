Afterglow

Architecture website

Afterglow
Afterglow
Hire Us
  • Save
Architecture website smart home real estate landing website architecture minimal building red
Architecture website smart home real estate landing website architecture minimal building red
Download color palette
  1. aestetics_for_dribble1.png
  2. iphone_8.png

Hey, Guys!

Here is my new design concept of architecture landing page.
Please let me know what do you think.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2018
Afterglow
Afterglow
Digital product design agency. UX/UI, Web design, Branding.
Hire Us

More by Afterglow

View profile
    • Like