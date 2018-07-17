Peter Hamilton

Instagram Story Template

Instagram Story Template
  1. template-freebie.jpg
  2. story_templatetech.jpg
  3. story_templatefashion.jpg
  4. story_templatesneakers.jpg
  5. story_templatefitness.jpg

UPDATE: These are no longer free (still at a very low cost!)

Hi guys,
Thought I'd share the psd files for these templates!

You can download it for £1.00+

Like what you see?
Rebound of
Shop Template 1
By Peter Hamilton
Posted on Jul 17, 2018
    • Like