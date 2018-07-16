Michael Wegmann

Motoguzzi – Redesign Concept

Redesign Concept – 2017

This is a redesign concept of the homepage guzzimoto.ch. The design is fictitious and was created for practice purposes. The goal was to make the website more modern and the user experience more interesting.

Posted on Jul 16, 2018
22yo self-taught graphic designer from Switzerland.
