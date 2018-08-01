The Visual Team

Singapore Icons

Singapore Icons singapore icon visual freebie ui ux jin design
Red and white illustrations of Singapore icons - what a way to capture the spirit of National Day!

Download these eye-catching designs to have a piece of Singapore with you!
Download here: https://thevisual.team/resources/singapore-national-day-icons/

Looking for a User Experience (UX) & User Interface (UI) design agency based in Singapore? Let’s talk! hi@jin-design.com or check us out

Posted on Aug 1, 2018
