InnStyle - Action Panels

Visit the whole InnStyle showcase on our Behance Case Study
InnStyle is a booking system you'll be happy to stay with - manage all your reservations in one place.
Action Panels sliding from left side of the screen give you convenience to perform various actions fast, without loosing context of current screen.
Check out InnStyle!
We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at ux@netguru.co.
