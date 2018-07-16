Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jarek Ceborski
Netguru

InnStyle - Action Panels

Jarek Ceborski
Netguru
Jarek Ceborski for Netguru
InnStyle - Action Panels booking hotel guest bnb travel dashboard redesign ux ui
InnStyle is a booking system you'll be happy to stay with - manage all your reservations in one place.

Action Panels sliding from left side of the screen give you convenience to perform various actions fast, without loosing context of current screen.

Check out InnStyle!

Posted on Jul 16, 2018
