Team Collaboration Widgets

Team Collaboration Widgets calendar project to-do tasks chat cards web app app widget feedback collaboration team
Spent some time designing a list of widgets for the team collaboration app I am currently working on. Trying to keep things clean and simple.

Stay tuned for more!

Posted on Jul 15, 2018
