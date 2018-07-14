Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jack L

Rock instrument BASS

Jack L
Jack L
  • Save
Rock instrument BASS 插图 用户界面 应用程序 应用程序设计 web design player music listening delicate bass rock
Rock instrument BASS 插图 用户界面 应用程序 应用程序设计 web design player music listening delicate bass rock
Download color palette
  1. 2.5d__c4___.png
  2. 1___3_2x.png

G-listen is a brand related to music that I conceived. This is a concept web design for modern ROCK BASS music. I hope you like it.

Jack L
Jack L
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jack L

View profile
    • Like