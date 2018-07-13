Abinash Mohanty

UI Kit Components - Cards

UI Kit Components - Cards web ios ux ui typography responsive interface card flat design branding app
A wide range of responsive card design patterns have been derived from my UI Kit project I presented earlier. These cards are gonna be part of the UI kit’s sketch library soon. I hope you like it.

Posted on Jul 13, 2018
Product Designer Manager 👋 illustrator, UX Writer & Mentor

