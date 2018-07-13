Jack L

Modern phonograph

Jack L
Jack L
  • Save
Modern phonograph 设计 应用程序设计 应用程序 用户界面 web design recording machine player music listening delicate modern grayscale
Modern phonograph 设计 应用程序设计 应用程序 用户界面 web design recording machine player music listening delicate modern grayscale
Download color palette
  1. 2.5d__c2___.png
  2. 1___5_2x.png

G-listen is a brand related to music that I conceived. This work is a modern version of the conceptual web design phonograph. I hope you like it.

Jack L
Jack L
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jack L

View profile
    • Like