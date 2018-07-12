Do you need a unique investment strategy? 🌪

Hello, Dribbble!

Our team developed a web-design for app of a major investment firm Zerich.

We have reached the history of the company, the values and its strategy, ranging from considerations on the color of the buttons. The client side concurred that the mountains, sea, calm are suitable images for business. The whole project you can see here: Behance 👋🏻

Follow us for more resources like this:

Studio | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube