Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Evgeniy Yarovoy

Do you need a unique investment strategy? 🌪

Evgeniy Yarovoy
Evgeniy Yarovoy
Hire Me
  • Save
Do you need a unique investment strategy? 🌪 ux studio portfolio webdesign gif ui
Download color palette

Hello, Dribbble!

Our team developed a web-design for app of a major investment firm Zerich.

We have reached the history of the company, the values and its strategy, ranging from considerations on the color of the buttons. The client side concurred that the mountains, sea, calm are suitable images for business. The whole project you can see here: Behance 👋🏻

Follow us for more resources like this:
Studio | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2018
Evgeniy Yarovoy
Evgeniy Yarovoy
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Evgeniy Yarovoy

View profile
    • Like