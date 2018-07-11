Bulled Logo

Sold Logo: Bulled

Designed by ImmooDesign

A nice and unique abstract mark featuring a simple yet powerful bull's head design created in a 3D tattoo style. Where you can see the cutting edge ribbon like shapes overlapping on each other to form a perfect stylized head of a bull. I used some nice color combination of blue, red, orange and yellow.

