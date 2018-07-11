Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Legal Document SaaS - Showing ML Assisted Redaction

Legal Document SaaS - Showing ML Assisted Redaction gif animation material ml ai document redaction law saas legal
The design of this auto-redaction tool for legal documents was heavily inspired by products like DocuSign and HelloSign. The idea of the product is that it would learn to automatically pick up phrases and texts that need to be redacted the more you used it and get better over time.

Posted on Jul 11, 2018
