Overtime with Tim Allen

microsoft fluent design inclusive design podcast overtime
Episode 39 features Tim Allen, Partner at @Microsoft. Before joining Microsoft, Tim worked with a number of incredible companies including Adobe, RGA, Nike, Amazon, and others. He now leads Microsoft's Fluent Design System and Inclusive Design teams. Tim has honed his design and leadership skills from a young age, since starting his own airbrushing business while in high school!

In this episode, Dan and Tim do a deep dive on what it's like to be a designer at Microsoft and how the Fluent Design and Inclusive Design programs are changing the design landscape. Tim also shares how Inclusive Design not only helps the underrepresented folks they're designing for, but benefits everyone. This episode is brought to you by Wix.

Posted on Jul 10, 2018
