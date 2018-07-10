The Grind Coffee Shop

Trending designs to inspire you
The Grind is a small coffee shop chain located in Seattle, WA with five locations.
As for the design it's a two cups of coffee top view to form a pair of eyes or specs with hot eyebrows. Also coffee is best enjoyed with someone, so two cups. Let's not forget the killer smile. Made a character out of it. For colours, coffee brown colour was my first go. Tried something new, no lettering, just gave a new meaning to a brand.
Challenge #1/30
Let me know in the comments about what do you think about the design.
Also Please do rate the design on a scale of 0-10 range. Hope the design you saw was worth your time. Thank you.
Looking for a logo? DM or E-MAIL me. https://www.instagram.com/logowalla