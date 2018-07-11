Graphic Patterns

Hello Everyone! Time to introduce another project for pattern lovers. But that doesn’t mean I will stop uploading my existing shots as I always do. So what pattern is all about? Wiki says, "A pattern is a discernible regularity in the world or in a manmade design. As such, the elements of a pattern repeat in a predictable manner.” That’s the overview of how a typical pattern works, but then I’ll show show you how pattern can be used in live projects with real examples. Just just beginning of our first pattern shot that’s made out of a unique grid I designed. You can see 4/3 tiles in which all my pattern elements are composed. Also, there are invisible diagonal lines (45 degree) for each tile, but I’ve turned that off while exporting this shot.

Show some love by pressing the L key on desktop, or tap on the 💖 like button, if you’re on mobile device. 🙏🏻

If you have more ideas, just share using the comment box down 👇🏻 here

Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖