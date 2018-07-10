Konstantin Vinogradov
Cryptocurrency Dashboard Design

Hi Dribbblers!

Let me show you my debut shot. Really proud to join Dribbble.

The other day I started the design for a new project and this is the first concept. My design is inspired by the science fiction genre of cyberpunk. I tried to recreate the style of the future based on neon, the abundance of digital materials, light and frosted glass. A special source of inspiration was the radiation of Cherenkov - the glow of a nuclear reactor, spreading faster than the speed of light, just like a cryptocurrency.

