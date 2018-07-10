Let's go to the moon!

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
We recently made a deck of cards containing product thinking and user-centered design exercises for large businesses. These are the illustrations we did for each one of categories within the deck. Our idea was to add a bit of storytelling to the categories, using the metaphor of building a rocket to go to the moon.
Make sure to check the attached sketches 👀
Here's some more Aeromagic for ya' ✨
