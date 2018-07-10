Let's go to the moon!

We recently made a deck of cards containing product thinking and user-centered design exercises for large businesses. These are the illustrations we did for each one of categories within the deck. Our idea was to add a bit of storytelling to the categories, using the metaphor of building a rocket to go to the moon.

Make sure to check the attached sketches 👀

Here's some more Aeromagic for ya' ✨

Our website – Facebook – Twitter – Instagram