Youtube Blog Redesign Concept

Youtube Blog Redesign Concept principle adobe xd sketch prototype ux ui news article cards blog youtube
Had a slow Monday for a change and decided to try my hand at a little redesign of the official youtube blog site. The current site (https://youtube.googleblog.com) was a little underwhelming visually and very dense with text, so I went for an airier feel with wider margins and a card treatment that highlights photography

Posted on Jul 9, 2018
