Youtube Blog Redesign Concept

Had a slow Monday for a change and decided to try my hand at a little redesign of the official youtube blog site. The current site (https://youtube.googleblog.com) was a little underwhelming visually and very dense with text, so I went for an airier feel with wider margins and a card treatment that highlights photography