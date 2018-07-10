Good for Sale
My Secret Dribbble UI Color Gradients for Sketch as Freebie

  1. my_secret_dribbble_color_gradients_2x.png
  2. my_secret_dribbble_color_gradients_4x.png

Hello Everyone! I was getting a lot of request besides my dribbble shots especially the colors I used. Here I’ve compiled my color gradients into a sketch file. You can also download in .svg, and pdf format if you don’t have sketch app. This resource file is 100% free, and I will be adding more colors to it over time.

Posted on Jul 10, 2018
