My Secret Dribbble UI Color Gradients for Sketch as Freebie

Hello Everyone! I was getting a lot of request besides my dribbble shots especially the colors I used. Here I’ve compiled my color gradients into a sketch file. You can also download in .svg, and pdf format if you don’t have sketch app. This resource file is 100% free, and I will be adding more colors to it over time.

