Ksenia

Design on the music stand

Ksenia
Ksenia
Design on the music stand design yamahamusic typography yamaha pos minimalism
Orders from Yamaha Music.
Task: development of the design of the tab on the music stand
1) to present the synthesizer itself P45
2) advertising applications that interact with the synthesizer

https://www.behance.net/gallery/58788425/Design-for-YAMAHA-Music

Posted on Jul 9, 2018
Ksenia
Ksenia

