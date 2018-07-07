AK Bryan

Capricornus

AK Bryan
AK Bryan
Hire Me
  • Save
Capricornus typography capricorn pencil branding sketch illustration
Capricornus typography capricorn pencil branding sketch illustration
Download color palette
  1. asset_1.png
  2. screen_shot_2018-07-07_at_12.11.23_pm.png

Sneaky peek of the branding for a top secret thing.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2018
AK Bryan
AK Bryan
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by AK Bryan

View profile
    • Like