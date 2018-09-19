Ramotion

Descript Logo Early Stage Options

Ramotion
Ramotion
Hire Us
  • Save
Descript Logo Early Stage Options drawn shapes branding early stage single color direction presentation work choice product brand identity preview example logotype colors logo mark final logotype option transcription service product rounded sharp shapes brand identity work
Download color palette

Our branding process includes several stages, this iteration is one of such. We showing initial shape with a smaller size option to see how it would work. Made for Descript brand

🌀 Read full case study

Descript logo exploration branding design
Rebound of
Descript Logo Options
By Ramotion
Ramotion
Ramotion
Digital product design agency
Hire Us

More by Ramotion

View profile
    • Like