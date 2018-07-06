Alain Dechtjar

Debby logo the third

Debby logo the third debby tracker manager debt design d icon logo app
Another logo variation for Debby. After a big feedback round for logo #2, it turned out that most people did neither recognise the pie chart, nor the smiley face inside the logo. Therefore I turned back to a simple letter D for the logo.

Debby is finally in the Store. Check it out

Tell me what you think!

Posted on Jul 6, 2018
