Debby logo the third

Another logo variation for Debby. After a big feedback round for logo #2, it turned out that most people did neither recognise the pie chart, nor the smiley face inside the logo. Therefore I turned back to a simple letter D for the logo.
Debby is finally in the Store. Check it out
Tell me what you think!