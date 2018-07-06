Digital Nomads are people who use modern technologies to earn a living while moving from location to location. Yesterday we talked about working from home. Digital Nomads are in that respect people who kind of work from home but with their home changing every few months or weeks. It satisfies the urge of wanting to travel continuously.



The future of digital Nomads



There are four key areas which are changing drastically. We are already living the change in how we work. While your parents were used to work in the same place for 20 years, we are used to changing our jobs every 2 to 4 years. 1 out of 2 people from our kids generation will be working purely as a freelancer. The Freelancers Union together with the platform Upwork predict that by 2027 (in 10 years) more than 50% of the US population will be working as freelancers. The growth of the freelance force is apparently 3 times faster than the traditional workforce.



This development is even faster than what Pieter used in his presentation 2 years ago. There, the data suggests that we will reach the 50% mark by 2035. This figure just came down by 7 years in 2 years.



1 billion digital nomads in 2035?



The question remains whether the scenario drawn buy Pieter that in 2035 there will be 1 billion digital nomads. Fact is that being a freelancer will become the normal setup already earlier than 2035. People will travel more, will be more flexible and more independent. The lifestyle of the future will allow us to do more of what we really like to do rather than working mainly to earn money to spend it on material belongings. The concept of the “Why” by Simon Sinek will maybe more guide us in the way we live in the future: focusing on things we really want. Some people may want to travel their whole life, others may just want to do that for parts of their life and and apply what they have learned in the local community they belong to. This is a reposting from Digital Nomads are on the Rise.

