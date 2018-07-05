Kayla M Clark

Farm To Table - Icons

Kayla M Clark
Kayla M Clark
  • Save
Farm To Table - Icons 50s fifties branding fruit food farm kitchen icon set icons
Download color palette

Created this icon set for an annual event that celebrates sustainable small farms, ranches, and the communities who support them.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2018
Kayla M Clark
Kayla M Clark

More by Kayla M Clark

View profile
    • Like