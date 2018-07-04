Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rahul Ghatak

Banking App Concept

Rahul Ghatak
Rahul Ghatak
  • Save
Banking App Concept arab iphonex profile login tiles debit cards banking bank app ui dashboard
Download color palette

Hello Folks !

This is a banking app proposal concept for a client's website. This is a responsive app has several interactions too. Will be uploading the whole project later.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 4, 2018
Rahul Ghatak
Rahul Ghatak

More by Rahul Ghatak

View profile
    • Like