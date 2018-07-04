Good for Sale
Freebie! Craft Bag Mockup

Freebie! Craft Bag Mockup hand holding carry paper mock up psd mockup gif free download freebie craft bag
  1. sample-gif-new-dribble.gif
  2. 5.jpg
  3. 3.jpg
  4. 2.jpg
  5. 4.jpg

FREE download from rebrandy.net

Product includes:
• psd of craft bag;
• help files (video tutorials);

Editable elements:
• bags color and design;
• bags elements colors;
• bags lighting;
• background color and design;

Posted on Jul 4, 2018
