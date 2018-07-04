Shopping Bags Mockups Bundle

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
• Full presentation on rebrandy.net
• Full presentation on Creative Market
• Free download from Gumroad
Product includes:
• 46 mockups of paper bags and plastic bags (12 paper and 34 plastic bags with die-cut handle, loop handle, craft and t-shirt bags);
• 4 types of shopping bags;
• 4 different views of mockups;
• displacement maps;
• help files (video tutorials);
Editable elements:
• bags color and design;
• bags elements colors;
• bags lighting;
• background color and design;