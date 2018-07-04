OYO Product Listing Page

Problem Statement:

1. Most people book from OYO Rooms mobile website when they are in hurry and want to book room urgently but the page load time of product listing page was very high which keep users waiting. As a result, User drops off of the website.

Design Solution:

1. They load all images of each hotel on the listing page. So that users don't need to go to product detail page just to see hotel images. But It increased the page load time. So, We reduced the hotel image thumbnail size and started to load all images via tapping on zoom button (Placed at the top right corner of thumb) using AJAX. After implementation, Page load time and Drop off rate drastically decreased.

2. We also included some widgets to filter out product listing according to user's interest. for e.g. Showing popular localities nearby to the searched one, OYO collections and many more.

