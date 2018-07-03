More Corporate Stationary for the Keyspark Brand

Making the leap from full time client services to a full blown Software as a Service (SaaS) company requires having a large vision and quality leadership. This kind of pivot is exactly why Tyrel has felt that it’s time to solidify the KeySpark brand’s visuals with professional design.

As they started refocusing their capabilities, we were brought in to refocus the brand, creating something that represented who they were as a company — a group of passionate people dedicating their time to create awesome applications.

Read more in our case study for KeySpark