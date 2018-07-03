Medium Business Stationary for Clinically Media

Some extra shots of some of the applications of the new Clinically Media logo design.

Through the client engagement, Victoria (the founder) and I worked on understanding the market expectations of their current client demographic. What that means is that we put together a profile of a person who best embodies someone that is going to both make the decision to hire her, but also the one that drives the success of her projects.

We needed to make sure that based on the decisions that person makes each day to run their clinical trial, that making the decision to hire her is as sure fire and natural as the other companies and products they use during their daily tasks.