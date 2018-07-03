Alexander Nazaruk
Metryus

Card delivery & activate card

Alexander Nazaruk
Metryus
Alexander Nazaruk for Metryus
Hire Us
  • Save
Card delivery & activate card finance active card cards design ui design app fintech app mobile app illustration mobile finance app
Card delivery & activate card finance active card cards design ui design app fintech app mobile app illustration mobile finance app
Download color palette
  1. allegro_new.png
  2. allegro_2x.png

Hello there! A couple of new screens "Card delivery" and "Activate card" of new Finance app...coming soon!

Metryus
Metryus
Hire Us

More by Metryus

View profile
    • Like