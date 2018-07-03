Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Zhenya Rynzhuk
Synchronized

One Minimal Festival Homepage Animation Alternative Version

Zhenya Rynzhuk
Synchronized
Zhenya Rynzhuk for Synchronized
Hire Us
  • Save
One Minimal Festival Homepage Animation Alternative Version festival homepage animation concept cinema art design music ui ux gif promo
Download color palette

Hey,

This is a second concept that I created for a pretty rad festival organized for creatives focused on such four areas as cinema, art, music and design. The major idea behind this version was to create very brave and memorable visual aesthetics to stand out from many similar events.

Eager to hear which version do you guys like more! Please share your thoughts and comments.

Also remember stay tuned for more :)

Cheers!

Press "L" to appreciate it

Sochnik | Behance | Facebook | Instagram | Uplabs

Dribbble 2 2 still 2x
Rebound of
One Minimal Festival Homepage Animation
By Zhenya Rynzhuk
View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2018
Synchronized
Synchronized
Full-service studio crafting unique digital experiences.
Hire Us

More by Synchronized

View profile
    • Like