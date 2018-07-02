Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Reagan Martin

Jamboree Clearance

Reagan Martin
Reagan Martin
Hire Me
  • Save
Jamboree Clearance design illustration animation usa america cookout memorial fourth of july flag sale clearance jamboree
Download color palette

Here is an animation I made for our upcoming Jamboree Clearance / 4th of July Sale. For the email version, there are scrolling banners above and below without the stars rotating. Let me know what you think!

Have a great Fourth of July!

Reagan Martin
Reagan Martin
designer @ crafted • cat lover • lego expert • clt nc
Hire Me

More by Reagan Martin

View profile
    • Like