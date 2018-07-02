Akdesain

Planet Balloons

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
Planet Balloons akdesain creative branding logo type typography illustration negative space logo design simple minimal modern icon global circle space planet colour ball balloon logo
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like